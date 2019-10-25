THOUSANDS of people have flocked to Uluru in the lead up to the closure of the climb on October 26.

In 2017 the Uluru Kata Tjuta National Park board of management made the decision to close the climb to the summit of Uluru for good.

Traditional owner and chairman of the Northern Territory Central Land Council Sammy Wilson said he hoped future generations of Australians would come together and respect the place after the ban.

Uluru, he said, was “not a theme park like Disneyland”.

“There is so much else besides that in the culture here,” Mr Wilson said. “If we have the right support to take tourists outside the park it will benefit everyone.