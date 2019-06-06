UNCLE Jack Charles is a national treasure. And now he’s been presented with the prestigious Red Ochre Award for Lifetime Achievement at the 2019 National Indigenous Arts Awards, along with Pakana shell artist Aunty Lola Greeno.

“I think that Bunjil, Biaime – or whoever it is – a power that is greater than we could ever imagine, has conspired to keep me here alive with my trams and trains intact, still treading the boards and fronting the camera, being an advocate, and even getting into the nick,” Uncle Jack said.

“It’s these extraordinary things that keep me empowered to be productive, to be a leading Black Light in amongst our troubled souls in the prison systems and youth detention centres, on the streets and in our communities.”

Charles is befittingly acknowledged as the “Grandfather of Aboriginal Theatre” and was instrumental in the formation of the Nindethana Theatre, Australia’s first Aboriginal Theatre Company, founded in 1972.

Charles’ long list of credits include the infamous Wolf Creek, Gods of Wheat Street, Clever Man and more recently starring in the side-splitting sketch show, Black Comedy.

He was blown away to receive the Red Ochre Award, at the Sydney Opera House on May 27.