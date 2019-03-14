WHOLE families breached for participating in cultural business, real jobs replaced by ‘modern day slave labour’, workplace health and safety issues, bullying and double dipping are just a few of the Community Development Program (CDP) horror stories First Nation Workers’ Alliance members and educators are dealing with on a daily basis.

Several members of the Australian Council of Unions (ACTU) Indigenous Committee working on the front lines of remote regions across the Western Australia, the Northern Territory and South Australia have committed to change and, with an election looming, they have the Morrison government firmly in their sights.