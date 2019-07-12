The Royal Commission into Victoria’s Mental Health System will hold hearings at the Aborigines Advancement League, at 2 Watt Street, Thornbury, on Tuesday, 16 July.

This dedicated day of hearings will allow the Commissioners to consider issues specific to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island communities. Hearings will run from 10am – 4pm, and will be open to the public. The venue has limited capacity, but hearings will also be live streamed at www.rcvmhs.vic.gov.au

The venue is accessible, but anyone with specific access needs is encouraged to contact us on 1800 00 11 34 or contact@rcvmhs.vic.gov.au.