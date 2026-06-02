New treaty body ‘the tip of the spear’

By Ali Mc

The First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria recently elected new co-chairs, Meriki Onus and Djaran Murray-Jackson.

The announcement also coincides with the establishment of a new representative body Gellung Warl.

Meaning ‘tip of the spear’ in GunaiKurnai language, Gellung Warl has powers to consult and advise government on decisions which affect First Nations peoples in Victoria.

Murray-Jackson told the Koori Mail his new role was “big shoes to fill”.

“It’s big shoes to fill with Nagara Murray and Reuben Berg, who delivered the first statewide treaty, and then before them Aunty Geraldine Atkinson and Marcus Stewart who laid the foundations for us to actually negotiate the first treaty,” he said.

“But we’ve noticed each term brings different leadership for the right moment, so we feel we’re up to the task.”