Voting is open for eligible Victorian Aboriginals to elect their representatives for the First Peoples’ Assembly, which will work towards a treaty.

More than 2000 Victorian Aboriginals, of the 30,000 eligible, have already enrolled for the non-compulsory vote for the 73 leaders nominated as candidates to the assembly.

Voting runs for a five-week period untilOctober 20.

Treaty Advancement Commissioner Jill Gallagher said it was the first-time Aboriginals have ever been able to vote for such an assembly.

“This is groundbreaking. This is something that your great-, great-grandchildren are going to talk about. This is something if we are successful will right those wrongs that were committed on our communities in the past,” she said.

“We cannot underestimate that power the assembly will give to that negotiating. For the first time, we have an elected voice in Victoria.”