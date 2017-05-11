ACCLAIMED Aboriginal director Warwick Thornton’s new documentary We Don’t Need a Map will open this year’s Sydney Film Festival at the State Theatre on Wednesday, June 7. Mr Thornton, whose previous films include Samson and Delilah, will also speak at the Festival Hub at Sydney Town Hall on Sunday, June 11, about the themes of his film, which investigates Australia’s relationship with the Southern Cross, from astronomy to Indigenous spirituality, and colonial history to the present day.