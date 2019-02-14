THE Australian Parliament House has bought Niningka Lewis’ artwork Australian Coat of Arms: We were there and we are here. The artwork, which was a finalist in the 2018 Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards, will now become part of the Parliament House Art Collection in Canberra. Ms Lewis, who is a member of the Tjanpi Desert Weavers, is a senior artist from Pukatja (Ernabella) on the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands of South Australia. Since Tjanpi’s inception in 1995, she has been a pioneering weaver and sculptor and is also an acclaimed punu (wood carving) artist and painter.