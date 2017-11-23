THE second Festival of Indigenous Rugby League will kick off the 2018 rugby league season on February 10 with the NRL announcing a week-long celebration and matches at Sydney’s Redfern Oval. The 2018 festival will follow the inaugural 2017 Newcastle festival. Six teams will play as part of the festival, with emerging men’s and women’s Maori teams participating for the first time. The Indigenous All Stars elements will form part of the festival, including the Youth Summit and NRL Indigenous Players’ Cultural Camp. The popular Interstate Challenge will take place, this time involving the Newcastle Yowies (NSW) and the Dhadin Geai Warriors, from Torres Strait. The Redfern festival also will include a women’s game between the First Nation Gems and the New Zealand Maori Ferns. Indigenous All Stars coach Laurie Daley will take charge of the emerging Indigenous men’s team – the First Nations Goannas.