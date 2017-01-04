We’re taking a break. Have a great Christmas and brilliant new year
Here at the Koori Mail we’re kicking back and taking a Christmas-New Year break. We will be closed from Friday, December 16, until Tuesday, January 3. Our first edition for 2017 will be out on January 11. The directors and staff of the Koori Mail here on Bundjalung country (northern NSW) wish all our readers a safe and happy Christmas and new year. See you in 2017.
