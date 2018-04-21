THE Mona Lisa has served as a point of reference for a series of self-portraits to be exhibited during the Desert Mob Aboriginal art festival in Alice Springs this year. Ten women from Utju (Areyonga), 220km west of Alice Springs, spent a week at Charles Darwin University recently, learning and practising the fine art of portrait painting as part of the Certificate II in Visual Arts. Lecturer Suzi Lyon said they were all highly accomplished artists, but keen to expand their skill set with other ideas. Ms Lyon said the artists looked at several portraits, but particularly liked the pose of Leonardo Da Vinci’s 16th Century masterpiece. But in contrast to Mona Lisa’s dark and plain attire, the Utju women wore bright colours and strong patterns for their self-portraits. Most added a personal touch, with a beanie, scarf or necklace, and in one case the artist is holding a cup of tea.