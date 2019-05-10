BEING rejected from the debutante ball in Warren for being Aboriginal is one of the personal stories told by Uncle Dick Carney in a new autobiographical play A Little Piece of Heaven. The play is the story of Uncle Dick and Aunty Ruth Carney – Wiradjuri Elders and active members of the Narromine community who have led extraordinary lives in country NSW. In 55 years of marriage, Uncle Dick and Aunty Ruth have experienced loss and triumph, learned and grown together, and built a life that is a testament to their endurance, generosity and love. A Little Piece of Heaven is the Elders’ first work as playwrights and actors and premieres at Footscray Community Arts Centre on May 8-11, as part of the 2019 YIRRAMBOI Festival in partnership with Orana Arts.