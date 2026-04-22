Warwick Thornton and Deborah Mailman team up again for Wolfram

By Christian Morrow

Wolfram, the new film by award-winning director and cinematographer Warwick Thornton, starring Deborah Mailman is now playing in cinemas across Australia.

The follow-up to Thornton’s brutal and uncompromising Sweet Country and set in the same universe of the Australian colonial frontier of the 1930s, Wolfram nevertheless offers faint glimpses of hope amongst the brutality.

The film follows two outlaws who roll into a mining town, their cruelty shattering the fragile community and driving three irrepressible kids to break free from their white masters and set off across the Australian outback in search of home.

Written by Steven McGregor and David Tranter, Wolfram had its international premiere in the main competition of the 76th Berlin International Film Festival in February 2026, where it was nominated for the prestigious Golden Bear.

Starring alongside Mailman are Erroll Shand, Joe Bird, Thomas M Wright, Matt Nable and Pedrea Jackson, in what Thornton describes as a taut frontier western where Aboriginal child labourers in the wolfram (tungsten) mines confront colonial brutality and injustice.

The Koori Mail spoke with the legendary Deb Mailman ahead of the film’s local release.