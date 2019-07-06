ABORIGINAL and Torres Strait Islander Social Justice Commissioner June Oscar launched the Hear Us, See Us exhibition in Geneva, Switzerland at the United Nations Human Rights Council last month.

The exhibition showcases images and videos taken during the Wiyi Yani U Thangani (Women’s Voices) project consultations with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women and girls. The images were taken by renowned Aboriginal photographer Wayne Quilliam.

The exhibition also includes a 13 minute video about the project, and a series of interviews with women who took part in the sessions with June.