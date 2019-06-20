AUSTRALIA’S newly crowned French Open champion Ash Barty returns to the court this week with a serious chance of seizing the top ranking, even before Wimbledon. Barty claimed her maiden grand slam after defeating Markéta Vondroušová 6-1 6-3 in the final of the French Open. After competing at Birmingham this week, Barty will round out her Wimbledon preparations at Eastbourne. And dependent upon how world No 1 Naomi Osaka fares in Birmingham, her only scheduled event before the grass-court grand slam gets underway on July 1, Barty could arrive at The All England Club with the top ranking if she wins one of the next two tournaments.