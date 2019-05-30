KEN Wyatt has become the first Aboriginal person to take on the Indigenous Affairs portfolio in federal cabinet, after being sworn in by the Governor-General today. Mr Wyatt, the member for the Western Australian seat of Hasluck, received a standing ovation as he was sworn in, wearing a booka, a traditional kangaroo skin given to him by the Noongar people of southwest WA.

“Can I ask all those, other than His Excellency, of course, to stand to welcome the first Indigenous member of cabinet … the Honourable Ken Wyatt AM, MP, as Minister for Indigenous Australians,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.