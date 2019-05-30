Wyatt becomes first Aboriginal Indigenous Affairs Minister
KEN Wyatt has become the first Aboriginal person to take on the Indigenous Affairs portfolio in federal cabinet, after being sworn in by the Governor-General today. Mr Wyatt, the member for the Western Australian seat of Hasluck, received a standing ovation as he was sworn in, wearing a booka, a traditional kangaroo skin given to him by the Noongar people of southwest WA.
“Can I ask all those, other than His Excellency, of course, to stand to welcome the first Indigenous member of cabinet … the Honourable Ken Wyatt AM, MP, as Minister for Indigenous Australians,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.