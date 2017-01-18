Wyatt becomes first Aboriginal person to be a federal minister
PRIME Minister Malcolm Turnbull has named Western Australian Liberal MP Ken Wyatt, who has Wongi, Noongar and Yamatji heritage, the new Minister for Indigenous health and aged care, making him the first Indigenous federal minister. Hasluck MP Mr Wyatt, a former high-ranking public servant, was elevated from assistant Minister for health and aged care.
Social Media
Koori Mail Twitter Feed
Error: Twitter did not respond. Please wait a few minutes and refresh this page.