Federal Aged Care and Indigenous Health Minister Ken Wyatt says he will have to consider his position if Peter Dutton becomes prime minister given he boycotted the Apology to the Stolen Generations.

Mr Wyatt, the first Aboriginal person elected to the House of Representatives, holds the marginal Western Australian seat of Hasluck.

“I was disappointed when I discovered that he (Peter Dutton) had not supported the apology to the Stolen Generation … in serving, if it’s Peter Dutton, then I would have to seriously think about my position,” Mr Wyatt told 6PR radio today.