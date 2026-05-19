Landmark win over mining giant

By Aaron Bunch (AAP)

An Aboriginal community awarded $150 million in compensation in a battle with a mining giants says it is a win for First Nations peoples, but the group says its disappointed with the size of the payout after Andrew Forrest’s Fortescue Metals Group built lucrative mines on its lands without agreement and destroyed cultural sites.

Yindjibarndi Ngurra Aboriginal Corporation had submitted Fortescue should pay $1.8 billion after mining without fee, prior and informed consent.

The Federal Court on Tuesday determined it would receive a fraction of the amount, with $150 million awarded in compensation for Yinjibarndi’s cultural loss and $100,000 for its economic loss.

Outside the court, Yindjibarndi Nation chief executive Michael Woodley said the group had stood up for its right to protect its culture and its belief that First Nations people should be compensated for mining on its land.