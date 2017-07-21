BILLIONAIRE Andrew Forrest’s Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) is likely to lodge an appeal after the Federal Court recognised a native title claimant group has exclusive rights over Pilbara land where the company operates the Solomon iron ore mine. Senior Yindjibarndi lawman Michael Woodley said traditional owners deserved compensation. “We believe strongly they are liable for what they’ve been doing for the last eight years on our country, mining without our … prior and informed consent,” he said. FMG chief executive Neville Power said the company was likely to appeal the court ruling and FMG had provided many job opportunities to Aboriginal people. Mr Woodley said FMG’s approach was paternalistic. “I think they’ve set ideology in terms of making sure Indigenous people don’t succeed on our own rights,” he said. “I think they have an issue with the Yindjibarndi people having exclusive rights and then launching a compensation claim.”