For the second year running Yolŋu artists have blitzed the prestigious Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards (NATSIAAs).

Djambawa Marawili, a Madarrpa community and ceremonial leader from Yilpara in remote East Arnhem Land, took out the top prize of $50,000 with his three metre high bark painting titled Journey to America. The painting depicts Mr Marawili’s multiple travels to the United States, to be with his works and those of his people in art galleries there, and share Yolŋu knowledge and wisdom.

“We have to go and be with that art to acknowledge our country and our people who have passed, and ones still alive,” he said. “We are really proud, we are making reconciliation across the sea and making peace with true hearts.”

Journey to America is intricately painted with ochre and natural pigments on stringy bark, it features New York’s Statue of Liberty – likened to a female ancestral being, the Australian coat of arms and Bäru, a crocodile stuck in the fire reaching out to other communities, which he referred to as being like his own coat of arms, all linked by flowing water.