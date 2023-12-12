🎅🏿Edition 816 on sale today🧑🏿‍🎄

In our final edition for 2023, ON SALE TODAY, you’ll read about:

• SANTA Claus dropped in to Bundjalung Country, home of the Koori Mail, to meet up with local jarjums at pre-schools and playgroups, and also to check out the latest news. We had a Yarn With Santa, which you can find on Page 20. Also, the editorial has a chat about Santa’s naughty or nice list. Merry Christmas you Mob!

• TWO South Australian councils have voted to dump their regular Indigenous Acknowledgements of Country at the start of meetings. They are the City of Playford in Adelaide (on Nukunu and Ngadjuri lands) and the Northern Areas Council (on Kaurna land) about 200km north of Adelaide.

In SPORT:

• A GRIPPING AFLW grand final under a hot December sun saw a trio of Aboriginal women reap the ultimate reward in football when their club scored a memorable victory. Ally Anderson, Dakota Davidson and Courtney Hodder played key and specific roles in the Brisbane Lions’ stunning win over North Melbourne to claim the league’s Season 8 premiership at Princes Park in Melbourne.

• AN invitation to the Matildas’ pre-camp World Cup camp and a tour to Canada with the team in the same calendar year has goalkeeper Jada Whyman pushing ever so closely toward an international debut for Australia.