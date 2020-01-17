THE Torres Strait Regional Authority’s (TSRA) Badu Rangers and Land and Sea Management Unit partnered with Tangaroa Blue Foundation to host a Great Barrier Reef Clean-Up event last year.

The Great Barrier Reef clean-up is an annual event that is designed to remove marine debris from waterways and develop a better understanding of how debris travels and arrives in the region.

Tangaroa Blue Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to the removal and prevention of marine debris and data on the marine debris collected will now be entered into the Australian Marine Debris database.

More than 100 people participated in the event including school students, My Pathway participants, Council Staff, community members, Elders and traditional owners.