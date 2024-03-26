$4b for remote housing

OVERCROWDING and a severe shortage of homes for Aboriginal Territorians could soon be a thing of the past thanks to a landmark $4 billion dollar remote housing investment by the Federal and Northern Territory governments.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made the announcement from the community of Binjari, near Katherine in the Northern Territory on March 12.

While promising 2,700 new homes (270 houses built every year for the next decade) the new long-term agreement also aligns with efforts to grow remote economies.

The announcement is the culmination of 12 months of strong leadership and advocacy from Aboriginal Housing Northern Territory (AHNT) and heralds a once-in-a-generation opportunity to properly address the severe shortage of housing…