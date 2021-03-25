WHEN Ngukurr artist Karen Rogers couldn’t attend her grandad’s funeral, she was heartbroken.

As she navigated her way through the various stages of sadness and grief, Karen decided to write down some of her memories.

“I love my grandad so much and I was always so close to him,” Karen told the Koori Mail.

“I knew I had to do something to honour the memory of my grandad, and there was something about him in my heart and and in my mind that I just needed to get out.

“So that’s when I thought I’d try and write a book about him.” Main Abija My Grandad was published last week and is Karen’s first picture book.

With lyrical text written in Kriol and an accompanying English translation, the picture book also features Karen’s own original art.

Karen said the best way to explain Kriol is as a kind of “broken English”, a mixture of local language and English.

“Dijan buk gada ola memri ai bin abum gada main abija from wen ai bin lilgel til imin libu wi. Imin titjim mi loda tings bla koltja en bla kantri. Mi hepi ba pasim det stori la main femili en bla pudum la dis buk.” (Kriol)