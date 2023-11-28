A new home opens

THE University of Tasmania’s (UTAS) Riawunna Centre for Aboriginal Education celebrated their new Launceston home earlier this month.

The new campus, on the banks of Laykila/North Esk River is a short walk from downtown Launceston.

Five kilometres down the road from the old one, it’s part of a UTAS $45.5 million development.

Aboriginal community from across Lutruwita/Tasmania came to the sunset opening of the swanky new learning spaces, offices and cultural garden/gathering space.

Operating for over three decades, Riawunna is a welcoming space for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and…