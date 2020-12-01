YUIN woman Jorjia Gillis has been awarded the 2020 Balnaves Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Fellowship.

A $25,000 paid residency, the Balnaves Foundation Fellowship gives the fellow the opportunity to work at Belvoir, in Sydney, as a resident artist to create a work for the stage.

In Gillis’ new play, an excited Cassandra is about to make history as the first Aboriginal female artistic director of a major theatre company. On the eve before her first season launch, with a lucrative season of programming in the barrel, Cassandra is suddenly called back to her hometown on the coast with some pressing family news. But returning home doesn’t always look like what you thought it would be.

The work is a sentimental comedy about family, community and moving forward by stepping back into the past.

Gillis is a proud Saltwater woman of the Budawang tribe of the Yuin nation from the South Coast of NSW.

As an actor, theatremaker, emerging writer and arts facilitator, she has trained in Sydney and the UK and worked across a number of theatre and TV productions.