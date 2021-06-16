DOOMADGEE is set to host the most magical ball the world has ever seen. But to make the dream a reality, extra financial support is desperately needed.

Set beside the picturesque Nicholson River, Doomadgee Under the Stars NAIDOC Ball will be held on July 8 in outback north-west Queensland for the very first time.

More than 1000 ball gowns have been donated from across the country so far, and shipments of shoes, purses, make-up, formal wear and accessories are still flooding in from around the globe.

Ganggalidda Garrwa Waanyi man and Doomadgee Aboriginal Shire councillor Elijah Douglas told the Koori Mail that he is blown away by the amount of support the Doomadgee community have received so far to make this special evening of glitz and glamour come alive.

He said that Empowering Women Empowering Communities (EWEC) have been engaged by the Ball committee to stage the event, and the pressure is on to raise the remaining funds necessary to create a spectacular night for a special community.

“On a recent visit to community, EWEC founder and director Yolonde Entsch took some pictures of local Doomadgee women modelling donated ballgowns,” Cr Douglas said.

“Then, back in Cairns, EWEC created a post on Facebook seeking donations of formal wear for our proposed NAIDOC Ball idea…