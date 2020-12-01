RENOWNED Yawuru musician Stephen Pigram has released a personal new song Walganyagarra Buru to coincide with NAIDOC Week.

Walganyagarra Buru tells the story of the meeting of Pigram’s great- grandparents, and is sung in Yawuru, Broome Kriol and English.

The recording was released by the Australian String Quartet and added to its burgeoning Australian Anthology digital release platform, to celebrate both Aus Music Month and NAIDOC Week, which was delayed this year due to COVID 19.

Walganyagarra Buru was commissioned by the Klein Family Foundation, as part of Quartet & Country, a project by the Port Fairy Spring Music Festival and its 2016-2019 artistic director, composer Iain Grandage, UKARIA and the Australian String Quartet, and recorded live from Melbourne Recital Centre in 2019.

“Walganyagarra buru – which translates as ‘long time ago in country’ in our Yawuru language, nganga – is a song in which I hoped would bring elements of storytelling in traditional, kriol and English; and in the music, folk, country and Djabi melody,” Pigram said.