AN inquest into the shooting death of an Aboriginal man by a NSW Corrective Services officer will hear arguments on Wednesday as to whether the officer committed an indictable offence.

Wiradjuri man, Dwayne Johnstone, was handcuffed and shackled when he elbowed an officer and ran off outside the Lismore Base Hospital in northern NSW on March 15, 2019.

A second officer shot Mr Johnstone after firing off two previous shots.

Deputy State Coroner Teresa O’Sullivan adjourned the inquest in Lismore today after hearing an outline of evidence from counsel assisting the coroner, Dr Peggy Dwyer.

Ms O’Sullivan said the question of whether the threshold for the matter to be referred for criminal prosecution had been met ‘is certainly a live issue’.

She adjourned the inquest until Wednesday, when she will hear submissions from the parties before making a decision as to whether to continue or have the matter referred to the DPP.