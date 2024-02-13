Aboriginal rights advocate Dr Lowitja O’Donoghue dies at age 91

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are warned the following story and images include deceased persons.

ABORIGINAL rights trailblazer Lowitja O’Donoghue, who helped inspire some of the greatest changes to Indigenous recognition in Australia’s history, has died at home in Adelaide. She was 91.

The Yankunytjatjara woman played a key role in the 1967 referendum, lobbied the Keating government to recognise Indigenous land ownership through the native title laws and advised on the apology to the stolen generation.

Niece Deb Edwards said her aunt died peacefully on Kaurna Country in Adelaide with her immediate family by her side.

“Aunty Lowitja dedicated her entire lifetime of work to the rights, health and wellbeing…