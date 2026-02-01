Acts of Hate

By Darren Coyne

After more than 238 years of colonisation, attempted genocide, racism and dispossession, cultural custodian Gurridyula, also known as Coedie McAvoy, is asking: ‘Where are the anti-Aboriginalism laws?’.

Gurridyula says racism has been on the rise since the failed Referendum. In a video posted to his social media, Gurridyula said he had no issue with the new hate speech laws to ensure Jewish people ‘feel safe in this country’. However, he said Aboriginal people also deserved that same right.

“You know who else deserves to feel safe in this country?. Aboriginal people. Because we have nowhere else to go.”