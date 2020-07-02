CARLTON’s Eddie Betts hurts deeply when he is racially vilified, but is prepared to keep fighting to help other Aboriginal people feel safe as AFL players.

Last month the veteran Carlton forward called out the latest in a long and constant line of racially motivated attacks directed at him.

Playing in his 16th AFL season, Betts says he has been racially abused every year of his career and the persistent attacks hurt deeply.

The 33-year-old considered whether to address a Twitter post, which depicted him as a monkey, but felt it was his duty as an Aboriginal role model to call out despicable behaviour.

“I was really angry and I wanted to put something up that was aggressive, but that’s not my nature. I’m kind and I always like to give people a second chance and I always like to educate people,” Betts told Fox Footy.

“I’ve got to set up barriers every day when I leave the house, thinking I’m going to get racially abused when I’m driving or when I go to a supermarket.

“All I want to do is rock up to training, play and enjoy the game of footy.

“I’m sick and tired of it but I want the AFL to be a safe platform for young Aboriginal kids to come and enjoy and play footy…