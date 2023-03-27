THE team behind Alex Winwood’s rapid rise in boxing will aim the Nyoongar man toward a June 16 main-event title fight after putting away former world champion Tibo Monabesa in four rounds recently.

Veteran trainer Angelo Hyder said post-bout that 25-year-old Winwood has what it takes to become world champion.

“I put him in the category of very few fighters and I’ve trained a few world champions, he’s special,” Hyder said after watching Winwood dismantle the world No. 13 Monabesa.

“Power and speed in every punch in both hands that he’s got – these guys are once-in-generation fighters that you rarely come across.

“At this stage of his career, he’s in that special athletic group of fighters that are born with god-given speed and power and talent.

“We wanted to see how Alex would go with that level of opponent under that type…