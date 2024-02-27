All-Stars deliver on defence to break deadlock

ONE of the best defensive performances where attacking football was the original default setting has delivered Australia’s First Nations rugby league team the Indigenous All-Stars a solid 22-14 victory over their Māori counterparts in Townsville.

Far from the free-flowing attacking football fans at Townsville Stadium were perhaps hoping for in the annual pre-season representative match, gutsy goal-line defensive work earned the Indigenous side their victory as they withstood a Māori barrage in wet, humid and slippery conditions.

Two tries in 10 minutes by winger Josh Addo-Carr got his side an early lead, but it was the playmaking of teammate and five-eighth Braydon Trindall that saw him win the Preston Campbell Medal for best afield.

Indigenous All-Stars captain Latrell Mitchell said his side showed an unexpected…