All-white juries cop flak in justice report

A NATIONAL inquiry into the chronic under-representation of Indigenous jurors would be a positive step to bridge the justice gap, according to a new report.

Greens Senator Dorinda Cox welcomed the recommendation for the inquiry in the report, written by University of NSW researchers and published by the Australasian Institute of Judicial Administration, which highlighted a strong argument to restructure Australian jury representation to affirmatively include First Nations jurors.

Senator Cox, the Greens portfolio holder for First Nations, Resources, Trade, Tourism and Sport, and Yamatji Noongar woman, said rebalancing the justice system to remove barriers to First Nations jury participation was “an obvious move to not only bridge the justice gap, but to also Close the Gap and attempt to decolonise the justice system”.

“We know the status quo in legal systems produces deeply unjust outcomes for many First Nations victims…