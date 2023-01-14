THE Federal Court has recognised the Widjabul Wia-bal people hold native title over more than 11,500 hectares around the Lismore area in northern NSW.

After a lengthy legal battle the NSW Government settled the native title claim over public land and waters in the Northern Rivers area including flood- ravaged Lismore, in a historic court sitting in Goonellabah.

The decision means native title holders have legally recognised rights to access the parks and practise their culture in parks, including camping and using resources.

Ashley Moran, a Widjabul Wia-bal claimant, told hundreds of Indigenous residents at the sitting, that the arduous process had taken more than 20 years to be finalised.

“Native title recognition is a long process that started from the efforts of a number of Elders way back in 2002,” Mr Moran said.

The 1992 High Court success of Meriam man Eddie Mabo recognised native title in…