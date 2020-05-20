YORTA Yorta woman and Ambulance Victoria paramedic Michelle Crilly is determined to keep mob informed about the potentially lethal effects of the COVID-19 virus and has some helpful tips and preventative measures for keeping Elders and the community safe.

Since joining Ambulance Victoria’s Epping branch two years ago, Ms Crilly has been working hard as both paramedic and conduit between Ambulance Victoria and various Indigenous communities, fostering relationships and building trust.

“COVID-19 is a new strain of virus that has never been seen in humans before, so everyone in the community is at risk of contracting the virus, but for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, the risk is much higher,” Ms Crilly said.

“This comes down to mob and our Elders having much higher rates of chronic illnesses like diabetes, heart disease and respiratory diseases such as asthma, as compared to other Australians.

“That means Aboriginal people are more susceptible to the virus and will experience more severe symptoms, especially our Elders who might find their immune system is low because they already have one or two chronic illnesses.”

Ms Crilly said the COVID-19 symptoms include fever, coughing, sore throat, shortness of breath and fatigue…