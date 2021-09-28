The Federal Government’s decision to award $21 million to a mining company with deep connections to the Liberal Party has been slammed by traditional owners, environmental groups and a Federal Court judge.

In July, Federal Resources and Water Minister Keith Pitt announced that $21 million would be given to Imperial Oil and Gas (a subsidiary of Empire Energy) to support the construction of three new gas exploration wells in the Beetaloo Basin, despite traditional owners repeatedly stating their opposition to fracking on their country.

The grant came under the Beetaloo Cooperative Drilling Program, a program set up to provide funding for gas exploration activities in the Northern Territory’s Beetaloo sub- basin.

The Environmental Defenders Office (EDO) filed urgent proceedings on behalf of the Environment Centre Northern Territory (ECNT), challenging the lawfulness of the grant in the Federal Court…