Apology for theft of workers’ wages in WA

THE West Australian premier has formally apologised to Indigenous workers who received little to no pay for almost 40 years.

Thousands of Indigenous workers who were paid little or no wages for almost four decades under discriminatory state laws have finally won a formal apology from the West Australian government.

Premier Roger Cook said legislation and policies that were supposed to protect Aboriginal people resulted in hardship, exploitation and disadvantage, describing it as a “shameful part” of WA’s history.

“I apologise to Aboriginal men, women and children who worked … between 1936 and 1972, often for decades, for no pay or not enough pay,” he told the WA parliament.

“An apology does not change…