THE first conclusive archaeological evidence of insects as a food source in Australia has been discovered by a group of traditional owners and archaeologists.

Led by Monash University and the Gunaikurnai Land and Waters Aboriginal Corporation (GLaWAC), the researchers found food remains of bogong moths on a stone tool in a cave in the foothills of the Australian Alps in Victoria.

The microscopic remains were found on a small, portable grindstone that would have been carried around by its owners during travels and is thought to be 600-2100 years old.

It is the first conclusive archaeological evidence of insect food remains on stone artefacts anywhere in the world, researchers say.

GunaiKurnai Elder Russell Mullett, who was involved in the research, said that the bogong moth was considered by many Aboriginal clans to be a substantial source of nutrients due to its large numbers and high fat content.

“Historical records are witness to our people going to the mountains for the bogong moths, but this project tells us that it also happened in the deeper past,” he said.