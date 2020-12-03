ARCHIE Roach was inducted into the Australian Record Industry Awards (ARIA) Hall of Fame last week.

Not long out of hospital, and breathing through a nasal cannula, Uncle Archie performed his anthem for the Stolen Generations Took the Children Away, accompanied by a full band, backing singers and Paul Kelly.

His niece Tracy Roach and sister Dianne Roach presented him with the award in a small theatre in Warrnambool.

“I remember the first time that I heard my uncle sing Took the Children Away I cried, because I was one of those children who came back,” Tracy said.

“To me it’s a healing song.”