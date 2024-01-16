Art elevates culture at NGV Triennial

FIRST Nations artists are making a strong showing at the NGV’s Triennial exhibition, on display in Melbourne now.

The exhibition boasts one hundred projects by more than 120 artists, designers and collectives at the forefront of global contemporary art practice, shown across four levels.

Featured in the exhibition, Wurundjeri artist Aunty Kim Wandin’s eel trap, which was commissioned by the City of Melbourne in partnership with the NGV, acknowledges the connections between Wurundjeri people and the lands and waterways they have been custodians of for generations.

The sculpture is a tribute to the history of Wurundjeri women, their tradition of weaving, and their relationship with the short-finned eel, known in their language as iuk.