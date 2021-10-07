Now in its fifth year, the 2021 Tarnanthi Art Fair brings together 50 art centres with thousands of works from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists for sale, spanning paintings, ceramics, sculpture, woven objects, jewellery, textiles, clothes and homewares.

And this year the Art Gallery of South Australia’s Tarnanthi Art Fair will be presented as a 100% online event from Friday, October 15, to Monday, October 18.

Tarnanthi artistic director Nici Cumpston said that the art fair celebrates the diversity and richness of Indigenous art…