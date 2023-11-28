Artworks honour Legacy centenary

ARTWORK showcasing Indigenous vessels will adorn the Australian War Memorial in honour of women who supported families through conflict.

The artwork by Waradgerie sculptor Lorraine Connelly-Northey was made to mark the centenary of the veterans charity Legacy.

Comprised of up to 100 coolamons – vessels used by Indigenous communities for food preparation – made out of salvaged metal, the sculpture pays tribute to communities on the home front while war was playing out overseas.

Each of the coolamons represents different soils of Waradgerie country in central NSW.

Ms Connelly-Northey said the work paid tribute to the strength and resilience of Indigenous women.

“Coolamons are traditional Aboriginal implements used to winnow native grass seeds into flour for seedcakes to feed the protectors of our country and abroad, including Aboriginal soldiers who fought for freedom, one for every year of Legacy’s history,” she said.

The work was unveiled at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra on Friday and the memorial’s head of art Laura Webster said it was a significant…