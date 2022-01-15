Artists boycott Sydney Festival in support of Indigenous rights
Dozens of artists and arts organisations, including First Nations artists, have withdrawn from this year’s Sydney Festival in protest over the Israeli Embassy’s $20,000 sponsorship of the dance work Decadance, by Israeli choreographer Ohad Naharin.
The Boycott Sydney Festival campaign posted an open letter, calling on the Sydney Festival board and organisers to return the money to the Israeli Embassy.
“We are deeply concerned by Sydney Festival’s refusal to sever its ties to the apartheid regime of Israel, despite urgent calls from a cross section of artists and organisations,” the letter on website dobetteronPalestine.com says.
“The Festival has made the decision to accept funding from the Embassy of Israel, making the embassy a Star Partner.
“As artists who work and create on unceded land, we are committed to justice for Indigenous peoples everywhere, from so-called Australia to Palestine. As such, we urge Sydney Festival to drop its partnership with the Israeli Embassy as a matter of conscience…