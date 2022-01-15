Dozens of artists and arts organisations, including First Nations artists, have withdrawn from this year’s Sydney Festival in protest over the Israeli Embassy’s $20,000 sponsorship of the dance work Decadance, by Israeli choreographer Ohad Naharin.

The Boycott Sydney Festival campaign posted an open letter, calling on the Sydney Festival board and organisers to return the money to the Israeli Embassy.

“We are deeply concerned by Sydney Festival’s refusal to sever its ties to the apartheid regime of Israel, despite urgent calls from a cross section of artists and organisations,” the letter on website dobetteronPalestine.com says.