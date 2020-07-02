THE Mirarr people have started to realise their vision of a revamped Jabiru.

When the Kadadu Bakery building became vacant earlier this year, Mirrar traditional owners decided it would be a perfect venue for a new arts centre.

The Marrawuddi Gallery, owned and managed by Gundjeihmi Aboriginal Corporation on

behalf of the Mirarr traditional owners, will relocate in September.

The Mirarr have envisioned Jabiru as the main arts hub for all visitors entering Kakadu.

Marrawuddi is the first business to move into new premises as part of the post-mining transition of the town of Jabiru.

In August 2019, the Commonwealth and Northern Territory governments, and mining company Energy Resources Australia signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Gundjeihmi Aboriginal Corporation as part of the post-mining transition of the town of Jabiru.

Marrawuddi manager Katie Hagebols said the team has been working closely with artists from the region to develop their art space for quite some time, coordinating local and interstate artists to paint a stunning mural on the external walls of the old bakery building.

“The bigger spaces at this new site will mean we can offer welcoming areas for

artists to work as well as a larger retail area,” Ms Hagebols said.

“When the bakery became vacant we knew it was the perfect location for Marrawuddi Arts…