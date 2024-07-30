‘Australia remains a crime scene’, Elder tells genocide hearing
THE Supreme Court of Victoria recently heard a groundbreaking case in which Uncle Robbie Thorpe brought charges of genocide against King Charles the Third.
Thorpe, a Krautungalung Elder known for decades of activism, argues that the denial of First Nations’ sovereignty and ongoing injustices are a continuation of colonial genocide.
The case was first brought to the magistrate’s court, where it was dismissed on the grounds that cases of genocide cannot be heard…