THE Lowitja Institute has named leading Aboriginal academic Professor Roianne West as the winner of the 2020 Lowitja Institute Cranlana Award for outstanding research leadership.

Lowitja Institute chief executive Dr Janine Mohamed said the national award honoured excellence from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander researchers whose contributions to their academic field were recognised nationally and internationally, and who had contributed significantly to the health and wellbeing of Indigenous people.

“Professor West is an invaluable member of the Lowitja Institute Research Advisory Committee, and her contributions in this role have shaped the direction of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health research throughout Australia,” Dr Mohamed said.

Professor West is Foundation Professor of First Peoples Health and Foundation Director of the First Peoples Health Unit at Griffith University, in Brisbane, after beginning her pioneering work in Aboriginal health research and health workforce reform 25 years ago as an Aboriginal Health Worker at an Aboriginal Community Controlled Health Service.

Born and raised Kalkadoon on her grandmother’s ancestral lands in North West Queensland and with connections to the Djaku-nde peoples in South West Queensland, her work builds on a family legacy that includes four generations of Aboriginal nurses and a long line of healers.

Dr Mohamed said Professor West’s research and academic leadership has focused on the recruitment, education and training of Indigenous people into health professions, and challenging the wider health workforce and system…