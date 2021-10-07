FOUR national parks including the Daintree rainforest will be handed back to traditional owners the Eastern Kuku Yalanji (EKY) people in a historic deal with the Queensland Government.

More than 160,000 hectares of land stretching from the Daintree north of Port Douglas to south of Cooktown will be jointly managed before a full handover is made to the Eastern Kuku Yalanji people.

The agreement was signed by Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships Minister Craig Crawford and representatives from the Eastern Kuku Yalanji people last week at a special ceremony in Bloomfield, north of Wujal Wujal…